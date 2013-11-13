Brilliant Dubai Real Estate Ad Proves There Isn't A Bubble

If you’re a real estate company in a blazing hot property market, how do you convince people that they don’t have to worry about a bubble? Just say so!

That’s what Dubai firm Propertyfinder did.

All kinds of folks have been tweeting and Instagramming this big ad that was on the side of a building (via Owen Callan)

Of course the company says nobody should be reading into the ad one way or another. It’s jut supposed to be funny, and it is. Well done.

