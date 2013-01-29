MAP: Where Property Taxes Are Huge Compared To Property Values

John Nelson and the wizards at IDV Solutions have created a series of maps plotting economic data (via AGS) by Census county level.



Here’s one we found particularly interesting: the ratio of property taxes to property values.

Photo: John Nelson/IDV Solutions

This map was achieved by “dividing” this map — property taxes:

Photo: John Nelson/IDV Solutions

…into this map — property values:

Photo: John Nelson/IDV Solutions

As you can see, the ratio is high in both Tennessee and Long Island — but for different reasons: land is dirt cheap in the former, taxes sky high in the latter.

Nelson writes on the IDV blog, “Typically property tax is commensurate with its value, more or less. Here’s a look at that ‘more or less’ across the country. Some places really stand out and the coloration scale had to be pretty heavily tiered to pull out any of the middling values.”

