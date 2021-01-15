The number of properties for sale in Australia is beginning to dry up in every capital city but one, putting upward pressure on prices

There are increasingly fewer properties on the market, especially in cities like Hobart. (Dukas, Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Australian property listings have fallen dramatically in the new year, down 18% on the same time last year.

Melbourne has proven the lone exception, with new listings surging 55% and total listings up 13%, versus a 17% average decline.

The sharp contrast in selling could see Melbourne price growth lag, while other cities surge higher.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The biggest problem facing Australian homebuyers right now isn’t so much purchasing the right property, but buying any property at all.

With property markets heating back up in the dying months of 2020, buyers have headed back into the market in droves only to find limited stock on the market.

According to the latest CoreLogic figures, national property listings plummeted 18% in January, as most capital city markets stocks were absorbed.

Sydney for example has just 12,000 listings, or 11.7% less than this time last year, not helped by a 4.5% reduction in new listings. To put it in perspective, Greater Sydney now has around as many homes for sale as Perth, a city less than half its size.

Partly, that’s due to a 12% surge in new Perth listings as prices in the west coast city truly bounce for the first time in years.

However, zooming out it’s crystal clear the shape of the market right now. Seven of Australia’s eight capital cities have just a fraction of the number of properties for sale.

Darwin and Canberra both have around 40% fewer properties on the market than they did this time last year. Adelaide and Perth’s markets have shrunk by roughly a third, while Brisbane is down by more than a quarter.

In fact, the only exception to the rule is Melbourne which is making up for lost time after emerging from its prolonged lockdown.

New listings there were up 55% compared to last year, pushing total listings up by 13% versus an average 17% decline across all capitals.

The selling frenzy could see price growth in Melbourne lag other cities in 2021. Elsewhere, an influx of buyers, strong lending growth and at least two more years of record low interest rates combined with a lack of stock could push prices to new highs.

Australians go bush

A major trend offsetting some of the heat in capital cities is the migration of Australians to the regions.

The rise of work from home (WFH) and remote work arrangements as well as the concentration of coronavirus cases in cities, enabled some to go after a tree change.

Melbourne, racked by months of lockdown, again stands out in the figures.

November ABS stats show the net Melbourne population fell by 8,000 people in November, its largest on record. Sydney meanwhile, the only comparably-sized city, fell by 6,000, its smallest fall in four years.

Brisbane and Perth benefitted somewhat from the moves, with Australians possibly lured in part by a more attractive cost of living.

But it has been regional areas that have truly benefitted. For the first time in 16 years, capital growth in regional markets outstripped the cities, with prices growing more than twice as quickly.

With normal immigration levels unlikely to return for at least 12 months, Melbourne and Sydney will likely experience more subdued population growth.

But right now, it is Melbourne alone where property prices are an exception. The market is the only capital to not have recovered its pandemic losses, with prices remaining 1.3% lower than they began in 2020.

A flurry of selling in the meantime is unlikely to change that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.