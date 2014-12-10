Property Investors Continue Their Total Domination Of The Australian Home Loan Market

Australia’s home loan data for October is out showing a 1% increase in the value of dwellings financed and a 0.3% increase in number of dwellings finaced. Investment housing was up another 1% according to the ABS holding at a near record share of all finace of 41.39%.

But in a clear sign why APRA yesterday launched an attack on investment lending while its sahre of lending didn’t grow last month the aboulte dollar value of investment lending continues to grow and specifically the “Investment housing – Purchase for rent or resale by individuals” grew for the 29th month in a row.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.