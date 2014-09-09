Property Investors Are Borrowing More But Home Loans Have Flattened

Housing finance rose again in July with the total value of loans up a seasonally adjusted 2.7% to $28.571 billion.

The numbers were underpinned by a healthy 6.8% rise in the value of investment housing to $11.513 billion.

However, owner-occupied housing loans were flat at $17.058 billion, with the the number of loans up 0.3% to 52,251.

First home buyers continued to disappear.

The number of first home buyer commitments as a percentage of total owner-occupied housing finance commitments fell to 12.2% in July 2014, down from 13.2% in June.

And the average loan size for first home buyers fell $1,200 to $307,400.

The average loan size for all owner-occupied housing commitments rose $500 to $327,500.

The number of loans for the construction of dwellings for owner occupation fell 1.3% in July after a rise of 1.1% in June 2014.

