PROPERTY INSIDER: 8 seaside pads that are perfect weekenders

Sarah Kimmorley

Welcome to Business Insider’s new weekly property run down.

Every Friday afternoon we will bring you a list of amazing Australian properties currently on the market, courtesy of real estate website Domain.com.au

First off the rank we have 8 seaside weekenders.

Enjoy.

1. Hamilton Island heaven

So close to the water you hang over the sea at high tide. With four beds, four baths, private beach and a plunge pool, it doesn’t get much more heavenly than this. Oh wait, your landscaper is also Jamie Durie.

For sale for $3,350,000.

Property type:
Apartment / Unit / Flat
Suburb:
Hamilton Island, Queensland
Building area:
262 sqm
Land area:
342 sqm

2. A tropical oasis in Elizabeth Bay

Take your pick: will you cool down on the private jetty across the bay, the garden pool, or maybe the waterfront lap pool? Sprawl out in this four level, five bedroom, four bathroom, three parking bays house of luxury.

Price: undisclosed.

Property type:
House
Suburb:
Elizabeth Bay, New South Wales. For more information see the website.

3. Palatial Pyrmont

Perched on the tip of a prestigious residential wharf, this waterfront residence is full of colourful Versace furnishings. With views of Darling Harbour and a 17-metre boat berth, this apartment redefines opulence. It has three of everything - bedrooms, bathrooms and parking.

Offers over $7,000,000.

Property type:
Apartment / Unit / Flat
Suburb:
Pyrmont, New South Wales
Building area:
290 sqm

4. Byron Bay bliss

With direct frontage to stunning Belongil Beach, 'Moondarah' is a surfers paradise. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two parking spots this is the classic beach house.

For sale: $4.5 million.

Property type:
House
Suburb:
Byron Bay, NSW
Land area:
1,394m2

5. Gold class living on the Gold Coast

This four-storey Italian villa is inspired by the architecture of the Italian commune of Bellagio on Lake Como. Panoramic ocean views combine with spacious entertainment areas to create a . With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, eight parking spots, and then some, this defines the term 'grand design'.

Price: undisclosed.

Property type:
House
Suburb:
Mermaid Beach, Queensland
Land area:
405 sqm

6. Paradise in Portsea

Positioned on the Portsea clifftop fronting Port Philip Bay, ‘Mandurah’ is resort lifestyle at its best. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, six parking spaces, an underground cinema, tennis court, art gallery and a plunge pool.

Price: undisclosed.

Property type:
House
Suburb:
Portsea, Victoria.
Building area:
1,969 sqm

7. A private hideaway in Hydeaway Bay.

This secluded hideaway with its 400 metres of private beachfront, tropical gardens, six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 10 parking spaces is called 'Heaven's Gate'.

Price: undisclosed.

Property type:
House
Suburb:
Hydeaway Bay, Queensland.
Building area:
1400 sqm
Land area:
75 acre

8. Cool off on Coolong Road

This glamorous family dream home, which backs on to Sydney Harbour, oozes class and sophistication with its seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, nine car spots, tennis court, pool, slipway and jetty.

Price: undisclosed

Property type:
House
Suburb:
Vaucluse, New South Wales.
Land area:
1,480sqm

