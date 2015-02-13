PROPERTY INSIDER: 8 seaside pads that are perfect weekenders

Welcome to Business Insider’s new weekly property run down.

1. Hamilton Island heaven So close to the water you hang over the sea at high tide. With four beds, four baths, private beach and a plunge pool, it doesn’t get much more heavenly than this. Oh wait, your landscaper is also Jamie Durie. For sale for $3,350,000. Property type:

Apartment / Unit / Flat

Suburb:

Hamilton Island, Queensland

Building area:

262 sqm

Land area:

342 sqm 2. A tropical oasis in Elizabeth Bay Take your pick: will you cool down on the private jetty across the bay, the garden pool, or maybe the waterfront lap pool? Sprawl out in this four level, five bedroom, four bathroom, three parking bays house of luxury. Price: undisclosed. Property type:

House

Suburb:

Elizabeth Bay, New South Wales. For more information see the website. 3. Palatial Pyrmont Perched on the tip of a prestigious residential wharf, this waterfront residence is full of colourful Versace furnishings. With views of Darling Harbour and a 17-metre boat berth, this apartment redefines opulence. It has three of everything - bedrooms, bathrooms and parking. Offers over $7,000,000. Property type:

Apartment / Unit / Flat

Suburb:

Pyrmont, New South Wales

Building area:

290 sqm 4. Byron Bay bliss With direct frontage to stunning Belongil Beach, 'Moondarah' is a surfers paradise. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two parking spots this is the classic beach house. For sale: $4.5 million. Property type:

House

Suburb:

Byron Bay, NSW

Land area:

1,394m2 5. Gold class living on the Gold Coast This four-storey Italian villa is inspired by the architecture of the Italian commune of Bellagio on Lake Como. Panoramic ocean views combine with spacious entertainment areas to create a . With five bedrooms, six bathrooms, eight parking spots, and then some, this defines the term 'grand design'. Price: undisclosed. Property type:

House

Suburb:

Mermaid Beach, Queensland

Land area:

405 sqm 6. Paradise in Portsea Positioned on the Portsea clifftop fronting Port Philip Bay, ‘Mandurah’ is resort lifestyle at its best. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, six parking spaces, an underground cinema, tennis court, art gallery and a plunge pool. Price: undisclosed. Property type:

House

Suburb:

Portsea, Victoria.

Building area:

1,969 sqm 7. A private hideaway in Hydeaway Bay. This secluded hideaway with its 400 metres of private beachfront, tropical gardens, six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 10 parking spaces is called 'Heaven's Gate'. Price: undisclosed. Property type:

House

Suburb:

Hydeaway Bay, Queensland.

Building area:

1400 sqm

Land area:

75 acre 8. Cool off on Coolong Road This glamorous family dream home, which backs on to Sydney Harbour, oozes class and sophistication with its seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, nine car spots, tennis court, pool, slipway and jetty. Price: undisclosed Property type:

House

Suburb:

Vaucluse, New South Wales.

Land area:

1,480sqm

