PROPERTY INSIDER: 8 high-profile NSW properties

Here are 8 properties in NSW for sale, or recently traded, owned by some highly successful businesspeople.
From Point Piper to Mosman, Sydney’s CBD and Centennial Park here’s somewhere to live, courtesy of Domain.com.au.
The property, with a 550sqm living area, was purchased in 2007 for $1.45 million.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Car spaces:3 with a a drive through sliding door.
Other investors in the exclusive block of 19 include John Dieter Kahlbetzer and Gisela Kenyon - among Australia's largest land owners, Alberto Chang Rajii, a Chilean who was an early investor in Google before he founded private equity firm Grupo Arcano, local medico couple Joseph Santos and Ai Nhi Bui, and the daughter of racehorse owner-breeder Bob Ingham, Debra Kepitis and her husband Paul.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
Car spaces:5
The apartment was purchased back in 2012 for $4.9 million.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Car spaces: 2
The converted terrace-warehouse has a music room, poolside cabana, media room and a library.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
Car spaces: 2
The property was purchased in 2013 for $13.65 million. It has unrestricted harbour views, a library, a snooker room and guest live-in quarters.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5
Car spaces: 3
6. Clayton Utz partner Julie Levis and husband Robert Bishop’s Centennial Park mansion goes to auction this weekend.
The 870sqm property, which has 900sqm of gardens, is directly opposite the entrance to Centennial Park.
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4
Car spaces: 2
In 1993 the property was purchased for $1.7 million. Originally built in 1905 and previously owned by former British trade commissioner John this expansive Mosman mansion has 2700 sqm of living space and views of Sydney Harbour.
Bedrooms: 7
Bathrooms: 6
Car spaces: 4
8. Singapore billionaire commercial property investor Tay Tee Peng listed his Dover Heights mansion.
