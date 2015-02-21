PROPERTY INSIDER: 8 high-profile NSW properties

Sarah Kimmorley

Welcome to the weekend!

Here are 8 properties in NSW for sale, or recently traded, owned by some highly successful businesspeople.

From Point Piper to Mosman, Sydney’s CBD and Centennial Park here’s somewhere to live, courtesy of Domain.com.au.

1. Macquarie Bank’s Peter Lucas’ Camperdown warehouse.

Address: 31 Australia Street, Camperdown.

Expected to sell for more than $3.5 million.

The property, with a 550sqm living area, was purchased in 2007 for $1.45 million.

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Car spaces:3 with a a drive through sliding door.

2. Xstrata coal chief Peter Freyberg's penthouse in the new Eliza building in Sydney.

Address: 141-143 Elizabeth St, Sydney.

He bought it for $12.5 million.

Other investors in the exclusive block of 19 include John Dieter Kahlbetzer and Gisela Kenyon - among Australia's largest land owners, Alberto Chang Rajii, a Chilean who was an early investor in Google before he founded private equity firm Grupo Arcano, local medico couple Joseph Santos and Ai Nhi Bui, and the daughter of racehorse owner-breeder Bob Ingham, Debra Kepitis and her husband Paul.

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
Car spaces:5

3. Ex-CBA Banker Robert Jesudason has sold his Paddington pad.

Address: 65 Goodhope Street, Paddington.

He sold it for close to $6 million.

The apartment was purchased back in 2012 for $4.9 million.

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Car spaces: 2

4. Producer Deborah Barlow and her director husband Martin McKenna have listed their home in Glebe.

Address: 54 Bellvue Street, Glebe.

The price guide is over $4 million.

The converted terrace-warehouse has a music room, poolside cabana, media room and a library.

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
Car spaces: 2

5. Seven executive Bruce McWilliam is selling his Point Piper place.

Address: 29A Wentworth Street, Point Piper.

The asking price is $18.5 million.

The property was purchased in 2013 for $13.65 million. It has unrestricted harbour views, a library, a snooker room and guest live-in quarters.

Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5
Car spaces: 3

6. Clayton Utz partner Julie Levis and husband Robert Bishop’s Centennial Park mansion goes to auction this weekend.

Address: 2 Lang Road, Centennial Park.

The asking price is over $4.5 million.

The 870sqm property, which has 900sqm of gardens, is directly opposite the entrance to Centennial Park.

Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4
Car spaces: 2

7. Pharmacists Gary and Mary Smoker listed their Mosman estate.

Address: 19 Prince Albert Street,Mosman.

The asking price is $15 million.

In 1993 the property was purchased for $1.7 million. Originally built in 1905 and previously owned by former British trade commissioner John this expansive Mosman mansion has 2700 sqm of living space and views of Sydney Harbour.

Bedrooms: 7
Bathrooms: 6
Car spaces: 4

8. Singapore billionaire commercial property investor Tay Tee Peng listed his Dover Heights mansion.

Address: 4 George St, Dover Heights.

The price guide is $4 million.

Tay, who is a private investor in Memocorp with local assets, was ranked Singapore's 25th richest on Forbes rich list last year. The 531sqm living space has a rooftop terrace with uninterrupted ocean views.

Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4
Car spaces: 5

