Property Developer Murdered Tenant So He Could Close A Deal

Thanos Papalexis, a Greek-born property developer who split his time between London and Florida, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder.
What motive did Papalexis (who also happened to be a major booster for Hillary Clinton) have to murder a tenant?
Apparently the tenant refused to move out of his property, and he was worried that the lone holdout would torpedo a major transaction.
Insane.
