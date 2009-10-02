Property Developer Murdered Tenant So He Could Close A Deal

Joe Weisenthal
Thanos Papalexis, a Greek-born property developer who split his time between London and Florida, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder.

What motive did Papalexis (who also happened to be a major booster for Hillary Clinton) have to murder a tenant?

Apparently the tenant refused to move out of his property, and he was worried that the lone holdout would torpedo a major transaction.

Insane.

 

