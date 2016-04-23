The 'Property Brothers' raced to see who could build IKEA furniture fastest -- it wasn't pretty

Drew and Jonathan Scott, twin stars of HGTV’s hit show “Property Brothers,” and co-authors of “Dream Home,” know a thing or two when it comes to renovating and selling homes.

But how do the pros who knock down walls and gut kitchens fare with notoriously difficult-to-assemble IKEA furniture? Turns out not too well — at least for one of them.

“Property Brothers” airs Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. on HGTV.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Arielle Berger.

