Property app Dwell matches renters directly with landlords, cutting out real estate agents all together

Image: Dwell

A new Australian app called Dwell has launched, which matches renters and landlords.

It’s designed to cut out the middle person (real estate agents) and provide a streamlined connection between renters and landlords.

The female-founded app launched in New South Wales, with other states to follow.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

This app wants to take real estate agents out of the renting process.

Property app Dwell launched this week, which matches landlords and renters. It essentially cuts out the middle person – agents – and allows both tenants and landlords to connect directly.

As a renter, you can search for a property, upload relevant application documents or pet information, and lodge issues that need to be resolved. And as a landlord you can look for a suitable tenant.

The female-founded app was created by Lianne Peters and Eleanor Meireles who are originally from the UK but are now Australian citizens. It partially stemmed from the battles they faced while renting. Peters spent almost three months without a functioning toilet – while pregnant – in a house she rented, despite requesting maintenance.

“Ultimately, renters are making a huge decision about where they will live, and landlords are looking for people they can trust to look after what is likely their most valuable asset,” Meireles said. “Yet so many people have had horrible experiences.

“We created Dwell as we believe in a kinder, gentler and fairer rental market for all.”

The app was designed to make the rental market easier for renters and landlords. It was also developed after insights the company gathered from research done with Decibel Research.

The research involved a survey group of 1006 Aussies – a national representative sample of landlords and renters. It found that 64% of Australian renters wished they could deal with a landlord directly rather than going through a real estate agent. For more than half of the respondents, it was because of the lengthy time it took real estate agents to resolve the issues.

On top of that, 54% of renters had trust issues with their real estate agent, and around 20% would rather have a direct relationship with their landlord because of their distrust in agents.

Image: Dwell

When asked whether their app will remove the need for agents, the cofounders told Business Insider Australia via email: “We believe Dwell will provide a separate offering for those renters and landlords that are looking for a fairer rental market.

“With 64% of renters and 57% of landlords open to working directly with each other, we believe there is no better time to launch Dwell into the market, but real estate agents will still play a role for those that want their properties fully managed.”

With 30% of respondents saying COVID-19 negatively affected their plans to buy into the property market, and 62% of landlords envisioning more properties becoming long-term rentals, Dwell is poised to support those in the sector.

And after launching in New South Wales, it is set to roll out across other states.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.