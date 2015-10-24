How to properly pack a suit

It’s every business traveller’s nightmare: Flying into town for an important meeting and finding that your suit is wrinkled beyond repair.

One easy way to avoid creases is to wear your suit jacket on the plane instead of cramming it in your suitcase, said Eli Chess, managing partner at custom menswear maker Alabaster & Chess

But if you dread the thought of wearing business attire for any longer than you have to, there are also a few tricks to minimising wrinkles, even if you’re packing in a carry-on suitcase.

In this video, Chess shows us the right way to pack a suit for a business trip.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis.

