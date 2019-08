When you buy prepackaged chicken parts at the grocery store, you are typically paying more for convenience. Don’t be intimidated by cutting up the whole bird yourself. David Mawhinney of Haven’s Kitchen breaks down the cuts step by step. And save the extra parts for stock!

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Megan Willett



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.