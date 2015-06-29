How to sit in your office chair without hurting your back

We are spending more time at our desks now than ever, so having the proper setup is essential to maintaining health and productivity. This is especially true for our chairs, because apparently sitting is killing us, and if you don’t have easy access to a treadmill desk, these sitting tips are your next best bet.

