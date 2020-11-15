A hotel chain turned some of its luxury suites into private offices for the 'work from anywhere' crowd — see what it's like

Industrious and Proper Hospitality Santa Monica Proper.

Hotel brand Proper Hospitality and coworking space provider Industrious partnered to turn some of Proper’s luxury hotel suites into private offices.

The suites can accommodate one to six people depending on the location.

Visitors will receive free WiFi, coffee, an extra computer monitor, printing access, and a digital subscription to The New York Times, to name a few perks.

The “work from anywhere” mentality and digital nomad lifestyle saw a strong resurgence during the pandemic when employers across the US started announcing long-term or permanent work from home protocols. As a result, several industries started looking at this rising nomadic workforce as a potential segment of new customers.

This includes Proper Hospitality, which recently partnered with Industrious’ “Work From Here by Industrious” program to turn some of the brand’s luxury hotel suites into private offices for the work remote crowd.

Keep scrolling to see what this looks like:

The brand’s Proper Hotels in Austin, San Francisco, and Santa Monica, Avalon Hotels in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs, and Hotel June in west Los Angeles are all taking part in the Industrious program.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Hotel June.

Source: WFHere by Industrious

The program is also being offered at hotels not owned by Proper, specifically the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The San Francisco Proper.

Source: WFHere by Industrious

Every converted office suite has a bathroom and up to two designated work areas.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Hotel June.

The hotels also offer lofts that can accommodate up to six people for those who want to work with a team, family, or friends.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Hotel June.

“People are craving an escape from work-from-home, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to get back to the traditional open office,” cofounder and CEO of Industrious Jamie Hodari said in a statement.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Austin Proper.

The “Industrious at Proper Hotels” spaces will include all the amenities needed to work and more, including WiFi, printing, computer monitors, and a smart television.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Hotel June.

Visitors will also receive digital access to The New York Times.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Santa Monica Proper.

Like many modern-day offices, the suites will also come with coffee, Nespresso machines, cold brew, water in the refrigerator, and snacks.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Santa Monica Proper.

And like any typical stay at a hotel, room service is also available at an extra charge.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The San Francisco Proper.

“With remote work continuing for the foreseeable future, there’s an urgent need for safe, accessible workspace where and when it’s needed, even for employees who are only going to the office once or twice a week,” Hodari said in a statement.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Santa Monica Proper.

Guests visiting with the program can still take advantage of the other amenities the hotel has to offer, including swimming pools, gyms, and eateries.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The San Francisco Proper.

Digital nomads can book a stay for any duration, whether it be for a day, week, or month.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The San Francisco Proper.

Unsurprisingly, prices vary per location.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Santa Monica Proper.

The Santa Monica location starts at almost $US200 per day and shoots up to almost $US4,480 for a month-long stay for one person. For a loft with four to six workspaces, prices start at around $US540 for one day and go up to about $US11,320 for one month.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Santa Monica Proper.

Source: WFHere by Industrious

The least expensive option is the Hotel June stay in west Los Angeles, which starts at $US99 per day for one person. The loft bookings for four to six people then begin at $US300 per day.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The Hotel June.

Source: WFHere by Industrious

Bookings are open through December 15.

Industrious and Proper Hospitality The San Francisco Proper.

