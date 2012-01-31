The Most Ridiculous Prop Bets For Super Bowl XLVI

Photo: AP

Estimates for the amount of money that will be spent betting on this year’s Super Bowl are in the billions.The biggest television and sporting event of the year has no equal when it comes to getting both fans and non-fans to shell out large portions of their paychecks.



Unlike regular games, where you can bet on total points scored or the points spread, the Super Bowl also includes a slew of silly prop bets.

Last year, you could’ve dropped some dough on whether or not National Anthem singer Christina Aguilera would come out wearing a cowboy hat.

Quick gambling primer for the uninitiated:

1. “+200” means that if you bet $100, you win $200. So does “2/1 odds.” “-200” means if you bet $100, you win $50.

2. When you bet with a point spread, you’re betting on the outcome of the game including a given adjustment. So if a team has “-2.5” next to their name, that means you’re betting on what the outcome of the game will be if you took 2.5 points away from that team.

