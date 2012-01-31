The Most Ridiculous Prop Bets For Super Bowl XLVI

Estimates for the amount of money that will be spent betting on this year’s Super Bowl are in the billions.The biggest television and sporting event of the year has no equal when it comes to getting both fans and non-fans to shell out large portions of their paychecks.

Unlike regular games, where you can bet on total points scored or the points spread, the Super Bowl also includes a slew of silly prop bets.

Last year, you could’ve dropped some dough on whether or not National Anthem singer Christina Aguilera would come out wearing a cowboy hat.

Quick gambling primer for the uninitiated:

1. “+200” means that if you bet $100, you win $200. So does “2/1 odds.” “-200” means if you bet $100, you win $50.

2. When you bet with a point spread, you’re betting on the outcome of the game including a given adjustment. So if a team has “-2.5” next to their name, that means you’re betting on what the outcome of the game will be if you took 2.5 points away from that team.

What colour will the Gatorade (or liquid) be that is dumped on the head coach of the winning team?

Clear/Water 2/1

Yellow 2/1

Orange 9/4

Red 11/2

Green 6/1

Blue 10/1

Total points scored by the six Big 10 teams playing that day (-63.5) vs. Tom Brady's gross passing yards

Who will Barack Obama pick to win the game?

What colour will Madonna's hair be when she begins the Super Bowl halftime show? Blonde -400, Any other colour +250

Rob Gronkowski's TDs vs. Alex Ovechkin's points against Boston (-155)

How many times will Peyton Manning be shown on TV during the game? Over/Under 3.5

Will Kelly Clarkson's bare belly be showing when she sings the National Anthem? +300

How many times will David Tyree's 2008 Super Bowl catch be shown on TV during the game? Over/Under 1

Total goals in Chelsea-Manchester United (-.5) vs. Made field goals

What will happen with the Dow Jones the day after the Super Bowl? Up -140, Down EVEN

Patriots' first downs (-6.5) vs. Points scored by Duke's Plumlee brothers against Miami

How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown on TV during the game? Over/Under 0.5

