SUPREME COURT PUNTS ON PROP 8 — Gay Marriage Becomes Legal In California

Kris Perry (2nd L), Sandy Stier (3rd L), Paul Katami (3rd R) and Jeff Zarrillo (R), plaintiffs in the case against California’s gay marriage ban.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday punted on a sweeping decision on California’s Proposition 8, effectively making gay marriage legal in California.



The high court also struck down a key part of the defence of Marriage Act on Wednesday, which denied federal benefits to same-sex couples.

Proposition 8 is the California referendum banning gay marriage. The possible resolution finally comes after years of legal battles between the two sides.

The law was approved by California voters in 2008. After legal challenges, United States District Court Judge Vaughn Walker overturned Proposition 8 on August 4, 2010 in the case Perry v. Schwarzenegger. A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel affirmed that decision, which said that it violated both the Due Process and Equal Protection clauses of the United States Constitution.

During oral arguments, Supreme Court justices asked seemingly sceptical questions about the ban in the case Hollingsworth v. Perry, including the conservative-leaning Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy. In December, the Supreme Court granted the review of the ban.

More to come…

