California Voters Fail To legalise Pot

Prop 19 ended up failing, as polls in the final few weeks suggested it would.

Across the entire state, only The Bay Area supported it, according to the LA Times.

Interestingly, a medical marijuana vote in Arizona came much closer to passing, according to this page of pot vote results. Across the country, every marijuana-related initiative failed.

The big winner? Corrections Corp of America.

