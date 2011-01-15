Proof That Your Astrological Sign Did NOT Change*

Yesterday an astrologer, Parke Kunkle, went on NBC and said that that the Earth’s position has changed in the last 3,000 years, and we’ve been all recognising the wrong astrological calendar.



The changes were pretty extreme and the internet freaked out.

If you were a Leo, for example, you probably became a Cancer. Many Aries became Pisces. And people who thought they were Scorpios their whole life were told that actually, only people born within one week in November qualify. Weirdest of all, there was a new sign called Ophiuchus.

It sounded like nonsense and turns out, the new calendar is basically just an opinion. So if you live in the Western hemisphere, your sign is the same.

We emailed Leigh Oswald, the astrologer for Harper’s Bazaar, who completely replied by de-bunking the claim:

Courtney,

The new astrological calendar is irrelevant to western astrology which uses the Tropical zodiac, which is not constellation based, as opposed to eastern astrology which uses the Sidereal Zodiac, which is constellation based .. The changes implicit in the Precession of the Equinoxes, which is what the new calendar is based upon, has been underway for thousands of years, which we as astrologers have always known about. So no I do not use it .. and neither will any other western astrologer ..

Thanks for your inquiry.

Best,

Leigh Oswald

