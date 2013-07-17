Proof That We've Hit Peak Hilsenrath

There’s an obsession in markets with WSJ reporter Jon Hilsenrath, who is frequently viewed as having a direct line to the Federal Reserve (a reputation that may not be justified).



Today at 2:40 PM, a new Hilsenrath article hit the web, talking about some of the economic questions the Fed needs to wrestle with as it considers easing.

But the hilarious part is that over an hour before the article hit, a rumour started spreading among traders that an article was coming.

Here’s proof.

This is an IM we got from a sell-side trader.

Now traders are spreading rumours about the possibility that a Hilsenrath article will exist.

It can only go down from here.

