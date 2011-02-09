75% Of Small Businesses Are Upping Social Media Usage This Year

In December, SaleSpider conducted a survey and one-on-one interviews to find out how mid to small-sized companies use social media.



Of the 384 businesses that responded, most thought social media marketing worked really well and planned to up their efforts in 2011.

Here are the significant findings:

75% of small businesses will do even more social media marketing in 2011

63% thought social networking drove their sales and increased revenue

40% of the 63% said social networking made a “significant’ impact on their sales and revenue

In 2011, most small business are going to spend between 26% and 50% of their time and budget on social networking (34%)

53% are currently using or will soon use social networking sites from their mobile device.

Here are the ways businesses are using social media most effectively, and the nine social media sites they most heavily use, according to Ad-Ology.

