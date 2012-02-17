Proof That Pirate King Kim Dotcom Is A James Bond Villain

MegaUpload founder Kim Dotcom has a history filled with criminal activities including hacking, embezzlement, and insider trading. He’s also a street-racer and playboy.

Add another title to that: real-life James Bond villain.

Here’s one excerpt from BusinessWeek’s profile of Dotcom about a raid on Dotcom’s mansion and his arrest on charges of copyright infringement, conspiracy, racketeering, and money laundering:

They found him sitting cross-legged near a safe from which they confiscated a loaded pistol-grip shotgun. Police also seized three passports under different names, 25 credit cards, a bulletproof wristwatch, and an actual-size statue of the creature from the Predator movies. Tow trucks hauled away a pink 1959 Cadillac and other vehicles worth a combined $5 million. Some of the licence plates read GUILTY, HACKER, MAFIA, and GOD. No cocaine was found.

“Good evening, Mr. Bond.”



