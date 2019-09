The media still likes to portray the debt ceiling fight as a choice between “raise it” and “default” even though there are several options in between.



Despite the hype about this issue, it’s obvious that the market is wholly unconcerned.

It hasn’t gotten much attention, but the plunge in short-term, 6-month rates is remarkable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.