Amusing chart from Matt Busigin, which should make your head hurt.



It shows, over the last year, reserve bank credit (blue line) — basically the sum of the Fed’s holdings, which it obtains via “money printing” — against the dollar (red line).

Notice a correlation?

We wrote about this a few weeks ago, too.

