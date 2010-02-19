Proof That Investors Have Fallen Madly In Love With Risk Again

Here’s a fantastic chart from the Bespoke Investment Group showing the sectors that have made the biggest gains since our February 8 lows.



Look what’s in the lead: Energy, materials, and consumer discretionaries.

In other words, investors have been loving everything that hinges on growth. “Defensives” like utilities, staples, and healthcare have not been given the same love.

Photo: www.bespokeinvest.com

