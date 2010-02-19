Proof That Investors Have Fallen Madly In Love With Risk Again

Here’s a fantastic chart from the Bespoke Investment Group showing the sectors that have made the biggest gains since our February 8 lows.
Look what’s in the lead: Energy, materials, and consumer discretionaries.
In other words, investors have been loving everything that hinges on growth. “Defensives” like utilities, staples, and healthcare have not been given the same love.
Photo: www.bespokeinvest.com
