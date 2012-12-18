Proof That Google Is Beating Apple On The iPhone

We searched for a cafe in New York using Apple Maps. This is what we got.

Photo: Screenshot

With the launch of Google Maps on iPhone last week, Google won a big victory against rival Apple.Google Maps trumps Apple Maps in almost every conceivable way.



But it doesn’t stop there. The recent string of updated Google apps on the iPhone like Gmail and the regular Google search app (which mimics some of Siri’s voice-controlled functions) are a lot better than Apple’s stock apps.

(By the way, Google isn’t alone. Just about every Apple-made app that comes with your iPhone can be replaced by a better app.)

Need proof?

All you have to do is look.

