Taylor Swift fans found proof last month that she co-wrote Calvin Harris' hit song

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris separately revealed on Wednesday that Swift wrote Harris’ hit song “

This Is What You Came For” while the pair were still together.

Swift wrote it under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg, which her rep confirmed.

The song, featuring Rihanna, was a massive success but the former couple decided to keep Swift’s involvement with it under wraps for fear that it may overshadow the actual music — that is, until Harris said in an interview that he couldn’t see himself collaborating with Swift.

Swift apparently felt disrespected by Harris’ comments, the two abruptly broke up, and now we have Hiddleswift.

While the internet is freaking out over Swift’s involvement with Harris’ hit song, true Swifties called this one a mile away.

In June, fans noticed a major change on the Wikipedia page about the song, “This is What You Came For.”

Check out the credit under “writers”:

Swift wasn’t fooling her true fans. Check out these tweets from June:

@CalvinHarris confirm nils sjöberg on this is what you came for is taylor swift and i’ll leave you alone for the rest of my life

— Stephanie Olson (@stephgolson) June 20, 2016

what if nils sjöberg is taylor swift? ????

— ️ (@swiftsblooms) June 21, 2016

Nils Sjöberg is Taylor’s alias woah

— Nils Sjöberg (@hidddleswift) June 21, 2016

@taylorswift13 is this nils sjöberg? =) haha how in hell did u come up with that alias?

— DjMiBsweden (@DjMiBsweden) June 3, 2016

If you Google Nils Sjöberg, there’s no songwriter with that name.

There is, however, a gymnast from the 1950s named Nils Sjöberg and Swedish man with the same name

who thinks this whole thing is hilarious:

Most revealing, though, is this tweet by Calvin Harris’ longtime collaborator, John Newman.

Newman mentions Swift by name when telling Harris “This is What You Came For” is “one of the best pop songs I have ever heard.”

يقال ان تايلور ساعدت في كتابة اغنية كالفن” this is what you come for ” تحت اسم مستعار هو”Nils sjöberg” pic.twitter.com/UWjX84bpVc

— TS Arabic Updates™ (@TS1arabic) June 21, 2016

While both Swift and Harris have admitted they collaborated on the track, it appears there is still “Bad Blood” between the two.

Harris has been tweeting up a passive aggressive storm since the news broke:

Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though ????

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one

— Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

