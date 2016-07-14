Taylor Swift fans found proof last month that she co-wrote Calvin Harris' hit song

Aly Weisman

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris separately revealed on Wednesday that Swift wrote Harris’ hit song “
This Is What You Came For” while the pair were still together.
Swift wrote it under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg, which her rep confirmed.

The song, featuring Rihanna, was a massive success but the former couple decided to keep Swift’s involvement with it under wraps for fear that it may overshadow the actual music —  that is, until Harris said in an interview that he couldn’t see himself collaborating with Swift. 

Swift apparently felt disrespected by Harris’ comments, the two abruptly broke up, and now we have Hiddleswift.

While the internet is freaking out over Swift’s involvement with Harris’ hit song, true Swifties called this one a mile away.
In June, fans noticed a major change on the Wikipedia page about the song, “This is What You Came For.”

Check out the credit under “writers”:

Swift wasn’t fooling her true fans. Check out these tweets from June:

 

 

 

If you Google Nils Sjöberg, there’s no songwriter with that name.

There is, however, a gymnast from the 1950s named Nils Sjöberg and Swedish man with the same name

 who thinks this whole thing is hilarious:

Most revealing, though, is this tweet by Calvin Harris’ longtime collaborator, John Newman.

Newman mentions Swift by name when telling Harris “This is What You Came For” is “one of the best pop songs I have ever heard.”

While both Swift and Harris have admitted they collaborated on the track, it appears there is still “Bad Blood” between the two.

Harris has been tweeting up a passive aggressive storm since the news broke:

 

 

  

