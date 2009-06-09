PROOF: Hipsters Are Desperate For Jobs

Sometimes the New York Times can be a little off the mark when it comes to its trend pieces. So perhaps you suspected that this morning’s piece, about Brooklyn trust funders was off the mark, but we can assure you that it’s not.



Now granted, this isn’t in Brooklyn, but check out this line at clothing retailer American Apparel. This line, we were told, wasn’t about people lining up to get the hot new styles. This was a line for job interviews.

Seriously, it basically extends down the entire block.

And here are the lucky people at the front of the line.

(Disclosure: the author owns shares in American Apparel)

