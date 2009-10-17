FOR SALE: Proof That Balloon Boy Was A Hoax



Update: Gawker has acquired the student’s story.

There is allegedly proof that the story of balloon boy Falcon Heene was a stunt to help pitch a television show.

But the purported proof will cost you thousands of dollars to get.

Today, we spoke with a Denver-area student who claims to have worked with Falcon’s father, Richard Heene, on a reality show proposal for ABC.

The student wants to sell the infomation and says the National Enquirer is considering buying it for between $5,000 and $8,000.

The student claims to have been hired by Heene, and says the two worked together from March until May 2009 to prepare “business plans and proposals” to pitch to ABC.

Here’s what the seller says the documents prove:

“The show surrounds scientific experiments and controversial pranks, and one of the pranks within it — actually several of the things within this document — talks about very similar information to what is being debated on the air.”

The seller adds:

“When Mr. Heene is denying having any involvement with this being for a show — when the little kid, Falcon, says ‘Dad, you said to go hide in the attic, we’re doing this for the show’ — and then he’s adamantly denying that, that’s when I started cracking up because I have proof that that’s not true.”

The student says Heene never paid for the work, which took more than 15 hours. The student emailed him/herself the proposal as a record and doesn’t believe Heene knows the seller has the information.

“I never would have thought it would become valuable, but at this time, this is kind of the evidence that they’re looking for,” the seller says.

“I’m a student, you know, so if I can get my rent paid from this it’d be awesome.”

If you want to buy the proof, let us know, and we’ll put you in touch with the seller.

