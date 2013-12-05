The Final Answer On Last Night's Jeopardy Proves 'GIF' Is Pronounced 'Jiff'

Time is up and the answers are in. Alex Trebek has weighed in on last night’s “Jeopardy” with the pronunciation of “gif”.

Trebek says it’s “jif” with a soft “g.” The question was for Final Jeopardy.

The answer:

The inventor of this image format said the OED wrongly has 2 pronunciations of it — the right one is with a soft ‘G’.

The question: “what is a GIF?”

All three contestants got it right, notes The Wire, although only one wrote it correctly as “GIF.” He was the winner.

Here is the question as it appeared on the show in full:

