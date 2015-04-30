Finally get that promotion you've been dreaming of with this highly regarded certification course [70% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Finally get that promotion you’ve been dreaming of with this highly-regarded certification course.

The Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Course is a widely used management philosophy aimed at systematically eliminating defects from your organisation for increased productivity.

Many executive roles require Six Sigma understanding, and this course is the fast track to getting you there.

The course comes with online access to all training materials needed to pass, basic courses with key details, and lessons on improving quality and reducing defects.

A digital certificate will be issued upon passing the exam.

Six Sigma Green Belt Certification course: $US200 $US59 [70% off]

