Promoted Tweets Are Coming To Your TweetDeck Next Month

Photo: Bioffice via Flickr

Twitter is bringing “promoted tweets”, the in-stream advertising unit the company introduced earlier this year, to third-party apps next month. Ad Age reports.Up until now, Twitter’s ads have only appeared on Twitter.com; users who access the service through apps like TweetDeck haven’t seen promoted tweets. Twitter charges for these tweets on a cost-per-engagement model: advertisers pay whenever someone clicks through to a link, retweets the ad, or follows the advertiser. The company says that promoted tweets have thus far seen an engagement rate of around 5%.



So far, advertising appears to be the key to Twitter’s revenue plans, and a great deal of Twitter activity occurs via third-party apps.

Twitter has not yet decided how or when it will incorporate its other ad unit, promoted trends, into third-party apps.

