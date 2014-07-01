PROMOTED ALREADY: New Senator Ricky Muir Mistakenly Listed As Chief Government Whip In The Senate

After his first day in parliament, new Motoring Enthusiast Party Senator Ricky Muir has been listed as Chief Government Whip in the Senate.

It’s a mistake on a government directory and while it isn’t true his office has had a good laugh about it.

Muir’s spokesperson, Glenn Druery, confirmed it was a mistake but told Business Insider: “I’ll take it”.

It’s understood the mistake could have been made when the system was updated after outgoing Victorian Senator Helen Kroger, who was the chief government whip, was taken off the registry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.