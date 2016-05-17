The first promo for Bill Simmons' new HBO show is here

HBO has unveiled the first promo for Bill Simmons’ new show, “Any Given Wednesday.”

Much like how the show’s name is a play on the famed “Any given Sunday” speech by former NFL commissioner Bert Bell, the promo is a play on Kevin Costner’s famous “I believe” speech from the movie “Bull Durham.”

The new show, which will debut on June 22 at 10 p.m., is a 30-minute show that will cover sports and pop culture and will have a 20-episode first season.

In Simmons’ version of the speech, he tells us things he believes in such as Kanye West’s problem is his ego, that the designated hitter should be abolished, and that great things from Boston are great. Simmons also attempts to put his edginess on display by dropping an F-bomb. (WARNING: The promo includes some not-safe-for-work language.)

