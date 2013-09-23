Australian Architect Ross Langdon And Partner Among The Dead In Nairobi Terror Attack

Ross Langdon / Supplied

Ross Langdon / supplied

The Australian architecture community is in shock after it emerged a young building designer from Tasmania and his pregnant wife were among those killed in the terrorist atrocity over the weekend in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ross Langdon and his partner Elif Yavuz, who was pregnant, are believed among the dead in the massacre at the Westgate shopping mall in which at least 68 people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

Langdon, who graduated from the University of Sydney in 2004, was a founder of Regional Associates, which was focused on unconventional sustainable design solutions for housing in east Africa.

Elif Yavuz with Bill Clinton. Photo: Facebook

Yavuz, originally from The Netherlands, is shown on her recently Facebook profile meeting recently with Bill Clinton, as part of her work with the Gates foundation. Friends are posting tributes to Yavuz on her Facebook page today.

Langdon delivered a TEDx talk last year in Poland on some of the rationale behind his approach to building design.

Tasmanian-based artist Peter Adams posted a tribute to Langdon and Yavuz on his blog this morning:

He was a much loved local lad. He was a colleague and friend who went out into the world as an architect doing wondrous things. Yet Ross always returned to his family and cultural roots here on the Tasman Peninsula and we all took immense pride in both his architectural abilities and his very generous, positive, and loving personality. There just was no dark side to Ross that I ever saw in the twenty or so years I knew him.

There more here.

Here’s Langdon’s TEDx talk, in which he talks about how his upbringing in Tasmania inspired some of his work at Regional Associates.

