Matt Damon's 'Promised Land' Trailer Brings The Fracking Debate Front And centre

The first trailer for anti-fracking film “Promised Land” has arrived.



The brain child of John Krasinski (“The Office”), Matt Damon, and Gus Van Sant (“Good Will Hunting”), the film follows salesman Steve Butler (Damon) who attempts to convince a small town down on its economic luck to let his natural gas company drill into their land.

However, Butler receives a difficult time from members of the town including a land owner played by John Krasinski.

For those unfamiliar with the process, fracking involves extracting gas by drilling into the earth, loosening rock to create paths for gas. The process is considered controversial due to the potential to pollute clean water.

