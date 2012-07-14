Meet The YouTube Makeup Artist Who Can Transform Into Anyone

Photo: Screenshot via dope2111 YouTube video
Promise Tamang-Phan doesn’t live the glamorous lives that A-list celebrities do. But she has helped 676,000 subscribers pull celebrities’ looks through expertise make-up tutorials on her YouTube channel, dope2111.In each video, Tamang-Phan instructs viewers how to achieve the same look using everyday make-up and easy-to-follow techniques.
She has uploaded over 70 videos of her transformations into famous names like Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga. These videos’ over 114 million views has established Tamang-Phan as one of the best make-up artists on the web.
We’ve compiled screenshots of her best transformations (including the Snooki look her husband created).
Tamang-Phan contoured her face and used bold eyeshadow and lip liner/lipstick colours to create the Nicki Minaj look.
Tamang-Phan had to conceal her eyebrows for Da Vinci's Mona Lisa look. To do this, she used a glue stick to thin them out.
