Meet The YouTube Makeup Artist Who Can Transform Into Anyone

Photo: Screenshot via dope2111 YouTube video

Promise Tamang-Phan doesn’t live the glamorous lives that A-list celebrities do. But she has helped 676,000 subscribers pull celebrities’ looks through expertise make-up tutorials on her YouTube channel, dope2111.In each video, Tamang-Phan instructs viewers how to achieve the same look using everyday make-up and easy-to-follow techniques.



She has uploaded over 70 videos of her transformations into famous names like Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga. These videos’ over 114 million views has established Tamang-Phan as one of the best make-up artists on the web.

We’ve compiled screenshots of her best transformations (including the Snooki look her husband created).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.