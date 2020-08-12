Former Democratic presidential candidates and other VP contenders rallied to support Sen. Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's running mate

Lauren Frias
Lucas Jackson/ReutersFormer Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of the second night of the second 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019.
  • Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced his much-anticipated pick for his running mate: Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
  • Prominent political figures, including former President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and a number of other women who appeared on Biden’s VP shortlist, congratulated Harris on the selection and praised the choice.
  • Biden’s choice of Harris as his vice president makes her the first Black woman and South Asian-American to appear on a major ticket.
Prominent political figures – from former Democratic presidential candidates to other potential VP contenders – threw their support behind Joe Biden’s running mate pick: Sen. Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, Biden announced his much-anticipated running mate choice after months of speculation. The historic selection makes Harris the first Black and South Asian-American woman to appear on a major ticket.

Other 2020 Democrats who ran for president congratulated their former fellow candidate on the nomination, as well as former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Joseph Prezioso/Getty ImagesFormer Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke at Exeter High School in Exeter, New Hampshire during a campaign stop town hall in November 11, 2019.

The US senator from Massachusetts was one of the last candidates in the Democratic pool to drop out of the 2020 race, and she also made an appearance on Biden’s shortlist for a running mate.

“Throughout her career, she has been unafraid, and an inspiration to millions of women who see themselves in her,” Warren said in a statement. “As our vice presidential nominee, Kamala is making history.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Associated PressFormer Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, spoke at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Also a former Democratic presidential candidate and potential Biden running mate, Klobuchar tweeted that she was “filled with joy” that Harris was chosen as Biden’s vice president.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

AP Photo/David EggertIn this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with reporters at her office in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer on Friday, Feb. 28 urged residents to follow simple steps to help limit the spread of a new type of virus that has not been confirmed in Michigan but could be eventually.

Whitmer became more prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic after she implemented strict health safety guidelines in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. She appeared on Biden’s list of potential contenders for vice president.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesCHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 04: Illinois nominee for Congress Tammy Duckworth speaks during day one of the Democratic National Convention at Time Warner Cable Arena on September 4, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The veteran was also in the running to be Biden’s running mate. She tweeted Tuesday that she was “all-in” for a Biden-Harris ticket.

“I look forward to working as hard as I can to elect Joe Biden & Kamala Harris,” Duckworth wrote in a Twitter thread. “Our nation needs a President – and our troops deserve a commander in chief – who is competent, effective, and has the empathy needed to lead this great, diverse country through these difficult times.

Rep. Val Demings of Florida

Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesFlorida Democratic Rep. Val Demings questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Demings was considered as a potential running mate for Biden. In a tweet, she wrote, “For a little girl who grew up poor, Black and female in the South to be considered during this process has been an incredible honour. I feel so blessed.”

“To see a Black woman nominated for the first time reaffirms my faith that in America, there is a place for every person to succeed no matter who they are or where they come from,” she continued in the thread.

Rep. Karen Bass of California

AP /J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Karen Bass of California addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012.

Bass also appeared on Biden’s list of potential running mates prior to the announcement of the Biden-Harris campaign.

Earlier this month, Bass defended a resurfaced video of her praising the controversial Church of Scientology, saying she was trying to find an “area of agreement” with the group.

“California is better because of her work as Attorney General and stronger because of her work as Senator,” Bass wrote in a thread on Twitter. “Now all Americans will benefit from her work as Vice President.”

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice

Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer National Security Advisor Susan Rice

Rice served as national security advisor during the Obama administration and also was on Biden’s shortlist for his running mate.

In a tweet Tuesday, she offered “warmest congratulations” to Harris, describing her as a “tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail.

“I am confident that Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket,” Rice tweeted. “As I have said from the outset, I will do my utmost to assist Joe Biden to become the next president of the United States and to help him govern successfully.”

Former President Barack Obama

AP Photo/Evan VucciPresident Barack Obama gestures at the Interior Department in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010, prior to signing the ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ repeal legislation that would allow gays to serve openly in the military.

The former president commended Biden, saying he “nailed” his “first important decision” in choosing a vice president “who’s got the judgment and the character to make the right call.”

“By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next Vice President, he’s underscored his own judgment and character,” Obama said in a statement. “Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job.”

“And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead,” he continued.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also congratulated Harris on the vice-presidential nod, saying she was “thrilled to welcome” Harris to a “historic Democratic ticket.”

“She’s already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to Joe Biden,” Clinton tweeted. “Please join me in having her back and getting her elected.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Tom Brenner/ReutersHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California.

Pelosi tweeted Tuesday that Biden’s nomination of Harris as his running mate “marks an historic and proud milestone for our country.”

“Rooted in strong values and her proud American story, Vice President Harris will be a tireless champion for hard-working families everywhere,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Now we must ensure the historic election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President of the United States.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Matt Rourke/AP PhotoDemocratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Super Tuesday primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Sanders, who was one of the final two Democratic candidates alongside Biden, threw his support behind his fellow former presidential candidates, congratulating Harris on the nomination.

“She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history,” Sanders wrote in a tweet.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

AP Photo/John LocherFormer Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker

Booker campaigned in the 2020 race and was one of the only Black candidates alongside Harris in the Democratic pool.

“I’m proud to call Kamala Harris my dear friend and sister – and next year, I’ll be even more proud to call her our Vice President,” Booker wrote in a tweet.

Former HUD Sec. Julián Castro, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg — who all campaigned in the 2020 election — congratulated Harris on the nomination.

Reuters/Mike Segar

