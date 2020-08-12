Former Democratic presidential candidates and other VP contenders rallied to support Sen. Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's running mate

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris shake hands before the start of the second night of the second 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced his much-anticipated pick for his running mate: Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

Prominent political figures, including former President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and a number of other women who appeared on Biden’s VP shortlist, congratulated Harris on the selection and praised the choice.

Biden’s choice of Harris as his vice president makes her the first Black woman and South Asian-American to appear on a major ticket.

Prominent political figures – from former Democratic presidential candidates to other potential VP contenders – threw their support behind Joe Biden’s running mate pick: Sen. Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, Biden announced his much-anticipated running mate choice after months of speculation. The historic selection makes Harris the first Black and South Asian-American woman to appear on a major ticket.

Other 2020 Democrats who ran for president congratulated their former fellow candidate on the nomination, as well as former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images Former Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke at Exeter High School in Exeter, New Hampshire during a campaign stop town hall in November 11, 2019.

The US senator from Massachusetts was one of the last candidates in the Democratic pool to drop out of the 2020 race, and she also made an appearance on Biden’s shortlist for a running mate.

“Throughout her career, she has been unafraid, and an inspiration to millions of women who see themselves in her,” Warren said in a statement. “As our vice presidential nominee, Kamala is making history.”

.@KamalaHarris will be a great partner to @JoeBiden in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. pic.twitter.com/q5ggXBro5B — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 11, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Associated Press Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, spoke at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Also a former Democratic presidential candidate and potential Biden running mate, Klobuchar tweeted that she was “filled with joy” that Harris was chosen as Biden’s vice president.

Filled with joy that Sen. @KamalaHarris is our Vice Presidential nominee! This is a historic moment, and I know that her leadership, experience, and character will help move our country forward when she and @JoeBiden take back the White House! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 11, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

AP Photo/David Eggert In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with reporters at her office in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer on Friday, Feb. 28 urged residents to follow simple steps to help limit the spread of a new type of virus that has not been confirmed in Michigan but could be eventually.

Whitmer became more prominent during the COVID-19 pandemic after she implemented strict health safety guidelines in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. She appeared on Biden’s list of potential contenders for vice president.

I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better. #WeHaveHerBack pic.twitter.com/pxNnv5bGD2 — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) August 11, 2020

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Joe Raedle/Getty Images CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 04: Illinois nominee for Congress Tammy Duckworth speaks during day one of the Democratic National Convention at Time Warner Cable Arena on September 4, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The veteran was also in the running to be Biden’s running mate. She tweeted Tuesday that she was “all-in” for a Biden-Harris ticket.

“I look forward to working as hard as I can to elect Joe Biden & Kamala Harris,” Duckworth wrote in a Twitter thread. “Our nation needs a President – and our troops deserve a commander in chief – who is competent, effective, and has the empathy needed to lead this great, diverse country through these difficult times.

I've never been more confident than I am today that Joe Biden is that leader. I'm all in for the Biden-Harris ticket and hope you will join me in helping ensure that he and Kamala are able to defeat Donald Trump and restore the soul of America this November. — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) August 11, 2020

Rep. Val Demings of Florida

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Demings was considered as a potential running mate for Biden. In a tweet, she wrote, “For a little girl who grew up poor, Black and female in the South to be considered during this process has been an incredible honour. I feel so blessed.”

“To see a Black woman nominated for the first time reaffirms my faith that in America, there is a place for every person to succeed no matter who they are or where they come from,” she continued in the thread.

To see a Black woman nominated for the first time reaffirms my faith that in America, there is a place for every person to succeed no matter who they are or where they come from. — Val Demings (@val_demings) August 11, 2020

The #BidenHarris2020 ticket promises to restore America's faith that we can defeat covid-19, save our crippled economy, restore honor and integrity to the WH, protect the rights, liberty, and safety of the American people, and expand access to health care and opportunity for all. — Val Demings (@val_demings) August 11, 2020

To that end, I am excited to do everything in my power to ensure that on January 20th, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States. — Val Demings (@val_demings) August 11, 2020

Rep. Karen Bass of California

AP /J. Scott Applewhite Rep. Karen Bass of California addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012.

Bass also appeared on Biden’s list of potential running mates prior to the announcement of the Biden-Harris campaign.

Earlier this month, Bass defended a resurfaced video of her praising the controversial Church of Scientology, saying she was trying to find an “area of agreement” with the group.

“California is better because of her work as Attorney General and stronger because of her work as Senator,” Bass wrote in a thread on Twitter. “Now all Americans will benefit from her work as Vice President.”

@KamalaHarris is a great choice for Vice President. Her tenacious pursuit of justice and relentless advocacy for the people is what is needed right now. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Fnv9SgWxDc — Karen Bass (@KarenBassTweets) August 11, 2020

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice

Win McNamee/Getty Images Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice

Rice served as national security advisor during the Obama administration and also was on Biden’s shortlist for his running mate.

In a tweet Tuesday, she offered “warmest congratulations” to Harris, describing her as a “tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail.

“I am confident that Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket,” Rice tweeted. “As I have said from the outset, I will do my utmost to assist Joe Biden to become the next president of the United States and to help him govern successfully.”

My warmest congratulations to ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. ???????? pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020

Former President Barack Obama

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Barack Obama gestures at the Interior Department in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010, prior to signing the ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ repeal legislation that would allow gays to serve openly in the military.

The former president commended Biden, saying he “nailed” his “first important decision” in choosing a vice president “who’s got the judgment and the character to make the right call.”

“By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next Vice President, he’s underscored his own judgment and character,” Obama said in a statement. “Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job.”

“And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead,” he continued.

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also congratulated Harris on the vice-presidential nod, saying she was “thrilled to welcome” Harris to a “historic Democratic ticket.”

“She’s already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to Joe Biden,” Clinton tweeted. “Please join me in having her back and getting her elected.”

I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Tom Brenner/Reuters House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California.

Pelosi tweeted Tuesday that Biden’s nomination of Harris as his running mate “marks an historic and proud milestone for our country.”

“Rooted in strong values and her proud American story, Vice President Harris will be a tireless champion for hard-working families everywhere,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Now we must ensure the historic election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President of the United States.”

.@JoeBiden’s naming of Sen. @KamalaHarris Harris as the Democratic nominee for Vice President marks an historic and proud milestone for our country. As Vice President, Senator Harris will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward. My statement ???????? pic.twitter.com/XdOZK9be6a — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 11, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Matt Rourke/AP Photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Super Tuesday primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Sanders, who was one of the final two Democratic candidates alongside Biden, threw his support behind his fellow former presidential candidates, congratulating Harris on the nomination.

“She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history,” Sanders wrote in a tweet.

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let’s get to work and win. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 11, 2020

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

AP Photo/John Locher Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker

Booker campaigned in the 2020 race and was one of the only Black candidates alongside Harris in the Democratic pool.

“I’m proud to call Kamala Harris my dear friend and sister – and next year, I’ll be even more proud to call her our Vice President,” Booker wrote in a tweet.

I'm proud to call @KamalaHarris my dear friend and sister—and next year, I'll be even more proud to call her our Vice President. This is history. Kamala is a trailblazer who will serve this country well as the first Black and Asian American woman on a major party's ticket. pic.twitter.com/zUlL2TXkJ3 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 11, 2020

Former HUD Sec. Julián Castro, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg — who all campaigned in the 2020 election — congratulated Harris on the nomination.

Reuters/Mike Segar

A historic announcement! @KamalaHarris is a talented, dynamic, and groundbreaking leader who will make a fantastic VP. She's already generating excitement among voters and I know she’ll be a fantastic partner to @JoeBiden as we work to defeat Trump and bring our nation together. https://t.co/9Z7SpTX1Y3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 11, 2020

Congratulations Kamala! You are set to make history – let’s win!! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/qyI3kcqOHE — Andrew Yang???????????? (@AndrewYang) August 11, 2020

.@KamalaHarris fights tirelessly for justice, dignity, and equality for all Americans. I'm thrilled she's joining the ticket and can't wait to call her my Vice President. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 11, 2020

The best executives know that you’re only as good as the team you build. It’s a lesson that clearly escaped our current president. But @JoeBiden just showed he gets it: @KamalaHarris is a smart choice who will be a strong partner in the White House. pic.twitter.com/Bo0Vkgfs8x — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) August 11, 2020

