HOUSE OF THE DAY: The President Of PromGirl.com Bought a TriBeCa Penthouse With Striking Views For $16.5 Million

Photo: Platinum Properties

David Wilkenfeld, the president of online retail company PromGirl.com, purchased a beautiful penthouse in Manhattan’s TriBeCa for $16.5 million, according to the New York Post.This penthouse is in the prestigious PH200 building on Chambers Street.



The 4,700-square-foot apartment has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The condo has three exposures: to the west there are views of the Hudson River, to the east there are views of lower Manhattan, and to the north there are views of midtown.

