HOUSE OF THE DAY: The President Of PromGirl.com Bought a TriBeCa Penthouse With Striking Views For $16.5 Million

The President Of PromGirl.com Bought a TriBeCa Penthouse With Striking Views For $16.5 Million

Meredith Galante
tribeca chambers street property $16.5 million

Photo: Platinum Properties

David Wilkenfeld, the president of online retail company PromGirl.com, purchased a beautiful penthouse in Manhattan’s TriBeCa for $16.5 million, according to the New York Post.This penthouse is in the prestigious PH200 building on Chambers Street.

The 4,700-square-foot apartment has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

The condo has three exposures: to the west there are views of the Hudson River, to the east there are views of lower Manhattan, and to the north there are views of midtown.

Welcome to the penthouse on Chambers Street.

The living room is huge.

The living room has custom dark oak flooring.

The kitchen, which is equipped with stainless steel appliances, seems to be the perfect place to cater events.

The home has seven rooms in total.

The listing touts the apartment's high ceilings.

These views are the selling point of the apartment.

The guest bedrooms all have ensuite bathrooms.

The floors in the bedroom are all heated.

The bedroom also features an integrated 50

The master bathroom has large windows with great views.

The guest bedrooms all face lower Manhattan.

The guest bathrooms have limestone features.

Each bathroom has individual shade, lighting, and temperature controls.

The apartment has common charges of $3,870 a month.

Taxes on this gem are $1,142 a month.

