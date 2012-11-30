HOUSE OF THE DAY: The President Of PromGirl.com Bought a TriBeCa Penthouse With Striking Views For $16.5 Million

Photo: Platinum Properties
David Wilkenfeld, the president of online retail company PromGirl.com, purchased a beautiful penthouse in Manhattan’s TriBeCa for $16.5 million, according to the New York Post.This penthouse is in the prestigious PH200 building on Chambers Street.
The 4,700-square-foot apartment has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
The condo has three exposures: to the west there are views of the Hudson River, to the east there are views of lower Manhattan, and to the north there are views of midtown.
The kitchen, which is equipped with stainless steel appliances, seems to be the perfect place to cater events.
