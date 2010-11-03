Nets Owner Prokhorov Is Pushing For Draconian labour Reform In Russia

Photo: Dances With Bears

Here’s a scary thought for the amateurish New Jersey Nets: Mikhail Prokhorov is leading a campaign to undo decades-old Russian labour laws that he says hinder development.A draft document for his proposed reforms appearing this week includes (via John Helmer):



an extension of the legal work week to 60 hours; elimination of social security cover for workers on study leave; substitution of unlimited-tenure employment contracts with fixed terms; introduction of commercial and profitability reasons for employee sackings; and authorization for employers to modify labour contracts unilaterally.

Think that applies to his American workers? The Nets have won TWO GAMES this year, so maybe it does.

