UPDATE: Prokhorov Quits As Party Leader After Claiming Kremlin Initiated Coup

Prokhorov; defiant

New Jersey Nets owner turned politician, Mikhail Prokhorov, claims the Kremlin are responsible for his own party trying to evict him on the first day of their election convention, reports the Moscow Times.Prokhorov, who said this summer he wishes to become Prime Minister of Russia in order to economically reform his homeland, said that 21 regional representatives of his party, Right Cause, had been replaced by “clones” at the election convention.



The “clones” then tried to vote Prokhorov out of his own party. The Nets owner held a hasty press conference in reply and pointed the finger at the Kremlin’s deputy chief of staff for domestic affairs, Rad Khabirov.

Prokhorov wouldn’t say why the Kremlin, who gave him their blessing when he was elected leader of his party three months ago, were after him. He did however, give an emphatic statement of resistance to the coup.

“You must be waiting for me to say I’m leaving,” he told reporters at his press conference. “No way.”

UPDATE: The resistance didn’t last long. 20-four hours later, Prokohorov quit his party claiming it was nothing more than a “puppet” to the Kremlin, reports the New York Times.

Prokohorov had previously denied that his party was a form of “pocket opposition” to the government; a faction set up to attract objecting voters without posing any real threat to the established government.

However, he now seems to have gone back on this view, declaring the whole situation as a “farce” as he left his position.

