A project called Omote, created by designer Nobumichi Asai, can track faces and project images onto them that conform even as they move. The effect is like an animated mask.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.