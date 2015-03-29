A company is projecting images of people napping on the sides of buildings in NYC

Dawn Of Man’s “Projection Napping” features a series of large-scale projections of people napping on buildings around New York. These projections occur unannounced and only last for a few hours. The huge projections usually draw a crowd and the artists remain onsite to discuss the project.
Dawn Of Man says the project will continue for the next few months for those still hoping to catch a glimpse of the massive nappers in NYC.
Video courtesy of Dawn Of Man
