A company is projecting images of people napping on the sides of buildings in NYC

Dawn Of Man’s “Projection Napping” features a series of large-scale projections of people napping on buildings around New York. These projections occur unannounced and only last for a few hours. The huge projections usually draw a crowd and the artists remain onsite to discuss the project.

Dawn Of Man says the project will continue for the next few months for those still hoping to catch a glimpse of the massive nappers in NYC.

Video courtesy of Dawn Of Man



