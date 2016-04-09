Someone made a keyboard that looks like it launches letters into the computer

Tsubasa Yumura, a computer science researcher in Japan, rigged up a keyboard that looks like it launches letters into the computer when they’re pressed. It uses a technique called projection mapping. A projector knows the location of each letter, and when the letter is touched, the projector shows it sliding upwards.

