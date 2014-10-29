How Many Games Every NBA Team Is Projected To Win This Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are projected to be the best teams during the regular season this year, at least according to Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight.com projection model.

The model uses each player’s projected value for the 2014-15 season and used that to simulate the NBA schedule 10,000 times. The numbers in the chart below represent the average number of wins for each team during the projections.

Once again we see just how deep the Western Conference is compared to the weaker East. The Phoenix Suns are projected to go 44-38 and miss the playoffs in the West. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets would make the playoffs in the East with a 37-45 record based on these projections.

