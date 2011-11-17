Projected Wall Street Job Losses Close To 200,000—Here's The Latest

The news keeps getting worse for Wall Street workers.
Bloomberg says total finance job losses are approaching a fifth of a million (via SFGate).
Citigroup just announced big cuts, and Bank of America is actively handing out pink slips.
We’ve put together all the updates since our last bank-by-bank slideshow.
For a roundup of all the expected layoffs to date, Reuters has a great breakdown.
All those laid-off MF Global employees are going to have a hard time in this job market.
Jobs to be cut: Nearly 1,400
Units affected: 'Corporate and investment bank'
Locations of layoffs: France, globally; the Israel branch was just shuttered, costing 50 jobs
SOURCE: WSJ
Jobs just cut: '40 per cent' of the Dubai sales and trading division
Other units affected: Merrill Lynch equities group in Europe
Locations of layoffs: Global; they began Tuesday at the Charlotte headquarters
Total expected cuts: 30,000
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Jobs to be cut: Around 3,000
Units affected: 'Securities and banking unit,' unknown others
Locations of layoffs: Unknown
SOURCE: DealBook
Jobs just cut: 100
Units affected: Back office, private bankers, insurance
Locations of layoffs: New York
Total expected cuts: 30,000 in the next two years
SOURCE: NYPost
Jobs just cut: 400
Units affected: Unknown
Locations of layoffs: New York, U.K.
SOURCE: Business Insider
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.