Projected Wall Street Job Losses Close To 200,000—Here's The Latest

Alex Howe
wall street layoffs citigroup pandit

The news keeps getting worse for Wall Street workers.

Bloomberg says total finance job losses are approaching a fifth of a million (via SFGate).

Citigroup just announced big cuts, and Bank of America is actively handing out pink slips.

We’ve put together all the updates since our last bank-by-bank slideshow.

For a roundup of all the expected layoffs to date, Reuters has a great breakdown.

All those laid-off MF Global employees are going to have a hard time in this job market.

BNP Paribas

Jobs to be cut: Nearly 1,400

Units affected: 'Corporate and investment bank'

Locations of layoffs: France, globally; the Israel branch was just shuttered, costing 50 jobs

SOURCE: WSJ

Bank of America

Jobs just cut: '40 per cent' of the Dubai sales and trading division

Other units affected: Merrill Lynch equities group in Europe

Locations of layoffs: Global; they began Tuesday at the Charlotte headquarters

Total expected cuts: 30,000

SOURCE: Bloomberg

Citigroup

Jobs to be cut: Around 3,000

Units affected: 'Securities and banking unit,' unknown others

Locations of layoffs: Unknown

SOURCE: DealBook

SocGen

Jobs to be cut: Around 500

Units affected: Unknown

Locations of layoffs: Unknown

SOURCE: Reuters

HSBC

Jobs just cut: 100

Units affected: Back office, private bankers, insurance

Locations of layoffs: New York

Total expected cuts: 30,000 in the next two years

SOURCE: NYPost

Credit Suisse

Jobs to be cut: 1,500

Units affected: Securities

Locations of layoffs: Unknown

SOURCE: Bloomberg

Nomura

Jobs just cut: 400

Units affected: Unknown

Locations of layoffs: New York, U.K.

SOURCE: Business Insider

Now check out what actually goes down during a Wall Street layoff >>

Here's What Happened Outside Of MF Global When All The Employees Got Fired

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.