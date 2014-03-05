There's No Hope Anyone Will Be Able To Beat Android This Year

We already know Android completely dominates the smartphone market by running on about 80% of all devices. Apple’s iOS software for the iPhone is in a distant second.

Everyone else?

They barely register.

As we learned at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month, a lot of companies are trying to attack the so-called low end of the smartphone market by offering cheap devices in emerging markets like southeast Asia. But according to IDC, cheap smartphones from BlackBerry and those running Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8 operating system will barely shift the market in 2014.

Here’s the chart of IDC’s projections as compiled by Statista.

