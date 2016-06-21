Why India and China are so important for Apple

Apple spends a lot of time talking and thinking about China, and the company is also pushing hard to make inroads into India.

There’s a very simple reason why: Apple’s main business is selling iPhones, and the vast majority of smartphone growth over the next few years will come from the Asia-Pacific region. This Statista chart, using data from an Ericsson Mobility study, shows that 1.7 billion new smartphone users will be added in Asia-Pacific over the next five years. That’s more than the rest of the world combined.

As far as North America and Europe goes, the revolution is mostly done — nearly everybody who wants a smartphone already has one. So most sales there will simply be replacements.

