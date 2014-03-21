Two Friends Hiked For 10 Months And Captured This Breathtaking Footage Of Yosemite

Colin Delehanty and Sheldon Neill are adventurers.

Over the course of 10 months, the friends backpacked 200 miles through Yosemite National Park, capturing a combined 45 days of unbelievably beautiful footage.

Their video is called Project Yosemite.

It will give viewers the experience of seeing Yosemite Park through the eyes of Delehanty and Neill. The pair hopes it will inspire others to travel to the park and explore it themselves.

They said parts of the park felt like “another planet.”

The two hiked with 70lbs of camera equipment.

And experienced various seasons.

This is what winter looks like at Yosemite National Park:

And the sunrises and sunsets look beautiful:

You can read all about Delehanty and Neill’s excursion here. They even give you a list of locations featured in the video, as well as details about all of the photography gear they used to capture the footage.

The entire video (below) is incredible. Make sure you watch it in full-screen mode.

Yosemite HD II from Project Yosemite on Vimeo.

