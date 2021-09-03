Project Veritas’ headquarters in New York were destroyed by Ida’s floods

James OKeefe, founder of Project Veritas, in 2017 Laura Buckman / Getty Images

Project Veritas’ New York headquarters were ruined due to flooding caused by Ida’s storms.

Photos shared on Twitter showed major flooding around the building and a soaked stuffed alpaca.

The death toll from Ida’s damage in the northeast has risen to 46 as of Friday.

Flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida obliterated the Project Veritas office in Mamaroneck, New York, the group announced Friday.

Photos of the office shared Friday by Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer show destruction including overturned furniture, scattered books, major flooding outside the building, and a ruined stuffed alpaca that the group uses as a mascot.

Project Veritas, founded by James O’Keefe, is known for running undercover operations targeting liberals and selectively editing videos. O’Keefe posted a video Friday asking for donations to help rebuild the headquarters.

Cities across the Northeast have been damaged by the storm which traveled northeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Major flooding and some rare tornadoes plagued the area, with the current death toll from the extreme weather up to 46 as of Friday.