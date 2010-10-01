Everything Important In Life Depends On Your Ability To Answer This Kindergarten Question

Photo: How Does Your Kindergarten Classroom Affect Your Earnings? Evidence from Project STAR

Harvard Professor Raj Chetty and a group of other researchers have performed a much-discussed study (via Gene Expression) that looks at what factors really affect things like income, your likelihood to own a home, and odds of getting married.The most startling thing they found?



Your score on a very basic kindergarten test is a HUGE predictor. Other educational factors like class size and the quality of your teachers aren’t nearly as important.

Given the renewed interest in educational policy in America right now, it’s fascinating.

We’ve drawn some key slides from their presentation.

